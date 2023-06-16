CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A fresh set of eyes on a Craighead County murder mystery has led investigators towards new information, and new hope the case will be solved.

“We are doing everything possible to try and resolve it,” Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy said about the renewed push to find the killer of Amanda Tusing.

The department recently dedicated one full-time detective to try and crack the case, which has sat idle for more than two decades.

“It basically gives it a new perspective,” Rolland said about the new detective assigned to the case. The new detective had never laid eyes on the case before being assigned to it about three months ago.

A young, energetic woman, Tusing was one year away from being married. She had left her finance’s house late on June 14th headed towards her parents’ home in Dell.

In the early, stormy hours of June 15, 2000, Amanda’s 1992 Pontiac Grand Am was found parked along Highway 18. There were no signs of a struggle, and in pictures provided to K8 News, Tusing’s personal property was found in the car.

Original Detective Gary Etter explained how it was found to us during an interview in 2012

″Her car was in perfect working condition,” he said. “It started, had gas in it. the windshield wipers were in the on position. her radio was turned to the radio station she listened to.”

Three days later, on June 18th, 2000, her body would be found in a swollen ditch near the Twin Bridges south of Lester.

One of the very first things the newly assigned investigator did once he got the case was go to the place Amanda’s body was found. He wanted to become familiar with the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said as part of this new investigation, it has basically started from scratch. Detectives reconducted interviews and held new ones.

They have also looked at every piece of evidence for anything that may have been missed.

”The smallest little thing a lot of times is what puts us on a different avenue during an investigation,” Rolland said.

Details of the new investigation are held close to the Sheriff’s office vest, but a new perspective has provided new leads.

“There have already been some things in that investigation that he has seen that has caused him to go down some different avenues,” Rolland said.

We don’t know what those new avenues are or if it has prompted new suspects. What we do know is that technology has changed over the years and investigators are using it to their advantage in trying to find answers for Amanda’s family.

“Is there anything we can do currently that we could not do 20 years ago and so far, in old cases, that has worked out to our benefit,” Rolland said.

The goal is to wade through the evidence to bring closure to the case.

“Because of what we know today that we didn’t know a couple of weeks ago, we are even more hopeful to this case will be solved,” Rolland said.

Amanda’s Mother died two years ago, but the Sheriff’s Office is working with her father and siblings on the new investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Tusing case is just one of four unsolved murders in the county. Roland said he hopes to provide similar resources to all of them in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.