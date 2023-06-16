CRDC offering utility bill assistance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will soon begin accepting applications for those who need help paying their utility bills.

According to a Friday news release, CRDC will begin taking applications for its Summer LIHEAP program on Monday, July 10.

The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limited number of applications accepted each day.

Applicants must provide the following documentation:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older from the previous month

State or government-issued ID

Social Security cards for all household members 18 years and older

Birthdates of every household member

A printed copy of all utility bills, including gas and electric

Proof of payment of non-electric services, if requesting assistance on electric bill

No applications will be accepted unless all required documentation is provided at the time of the interview.

Applications can be made at the following:

Craighead : 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro, 870-802-7100

Crittenden : 310 Mid-Continent Plaza, Ste. 350 in West Memphis, 870-400-4023

Cross : 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne, 870-238-2726

Greene : 901 E. Lake in Paragould, 870-239-3531

Jackson : 2000 McLain Suite C in Newport, 870-523-5474

Poinsett : 406A Market St. in Harrisburg, 870-932-0106

St. Francis : 224 N. Rosser St. in Forrest City, 870-630-0193

Woodruff: 306 E. 3rd St. in McCrory, 870-347-1458

CRDC ofrece asistencia para facturas de servicios públicos (Crowley's Ridge Development Council)

