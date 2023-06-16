CRDC offering utility bill assistance
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will soon begin accepting applications for those who need help paying their utility bills.
According to a Friday news release, CRDC will begin taking applications for its Summer LIHEAP program on Monday, July 10.
The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limited number of applications accepted each day.
Applicants must provide the following documentation:
- Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older from the previous month
- State or government-issued ID
- Social Security cards for all household members 18 years and older
- Birthdates of every household member
- A printed copy of all utility bills, including gas and electric
- Proof of payment of non-electric services, if requesting assistance on electric bill
No applications will be accepted unless all required documentation is provided at the time of the interview.
Applications can be made at the following:
- Craighead: 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro, 870-802-7100
- Crittenden: 310 Mid-Continent Plaza, Ste. 350 in West Memphis, 870-400-4023
- Cross: 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne, 870-238-2726
- Greene: 901 E. Lake in Paragould, 870-239-3531
- Jackson: 2000 McLain Suite C in Newport, 870-523-5474
- Poinsett: 406A Market St. in Harrisburg, 870-932-0106
- St. Francis: 224 N. Rosser St. in Forrest City, 870-630-0193
- Woodruff: 306 E. 3rd St. in McCrory, 870-347-1458
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.