Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Drug arrest made during traffic stop

64-year-old Wanda Costner arrested for possessing several pounds of marijuana
64-year-old Wanda Costner arrested for possessing several pounds of marijuana(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman was arrested after several pounds of marijuana were found in her car during a traffic stop.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media that around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Deputy Garrett Haney pulled over a white Chevrolet Malibu for committing a traffic violation at the intersection of County Road 818 and County Road 845.

Narcotics Sergeant Jimmy Huffstetler arrived on the scene shortly after to deploy his K9, Bane, to sniff the vehicle.

After the dog had a positive hit, deputies began searching the vehicle.

During the search, over three pounds of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Greene County Sheriff's Department seized three pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Greene County Sheriff's Department seized three pounds of marijuana during traffic stop(Greene County Sheriff's Department)

64-year-old Wanda Costner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Costner was taken to the Greene County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing and a bond to be set.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
Valley View High School coach injured in crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Latest News

Arkansas State 1B Brandon Hager reflects on All-Region selection & more
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Red Wolves Raw: Brandon Hager on approach at the plate, All-Region selection, & playing summer ball
people in Blytheville may not be able to own dogs like this soon in the city limits.
Proposed ordinance could prohibit pit bulls in Blytheville