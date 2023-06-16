Drug arrest made during traffic stop

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman was arrested after several pounds of marijuana were found in her car during a traffic stop.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media that around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Deputy Garrett Haney pulled over a white Chevrolet Malibu for committing a traffic violation at the intersection of County Road 818 and County Road 845.

Narcotics Sergeant Jimmy Huffstetler arrived on the scene shortly after to deploy his K9, Bane, to sniff the vehicle.

After the dog had a positive hit, deputies began searching the vehicle.

During the search, over three pounds of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Greene County Sheriff's Department seized three pounds of marijuana during traffic stop (Greene County Sheriff's Department)

64-year-old Wanda Costner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Costner was taken to the Greene County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing and a bond to be set.

