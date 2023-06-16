Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake Thursday night rattled parts of Region 8.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 quake at 10:28 p.m. on June 15.
The quake was centered 2.5 miles southwest of Powhatan near Lake Charles in Lawrence County.
According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles).
So far, no one has reported feeling it.
