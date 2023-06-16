Energy Alert
Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County

The quake was centered 2.5 miles southwest of Powhatan near Lake Charles in Lawrence County.
The quake was centered 2.5 miles southwest of Powhatan near Lake Charles in Lawrence County.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake Thursday night rattled parts of Region 8.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 quake at 10:28 p.m. on June 15.

The quake was centered 2.5 miles southwest of Powhatan near Lake Charles in Lawrence County.

According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles).

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

