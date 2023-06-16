Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake Thursday night rattled parts of Region 8.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 quake at 10:28 p.m. on June 15.

The quake was centered 2.5 miles southwest of Powhatan near Lake Charles in Lawrence County.

According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles).

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

