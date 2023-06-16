Foster care volunteer arrested on rape, child porn charges

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who volunteered at a local foster care organization now faces rape and child pornography charges.

A judge found probable cause earlier this month to arrest 32-year-old Ryan Jacob Armstrong of Concord on the following charges:

  • Rape
  • Second-degree sexual assault
  • Distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child

According to a Thursday news release, the Cleburne County sheriff’s office began investigating Armstrong after receiving a tip on Sept. 9, 2022, of suspected sexual indecency with a child.

During the monthslong investigation, detectives interviewed the victim and obtained search warrants of Armstrong’s cell phones, computers, and gaming consoles, court documents stated.

According to the affidavit, detectives found “multiple photographs” on Armstrong’s phone of young children in sexual positions.

After reviewing the case, a judge issued a warrant on June 8 for Armstrong’s arrest and set his bond at $150,000.

Thursday’s news release stated that Armstrong was a volunteer temporary caregiver with The Call, a local foster care provider.

Detectives said he was also a martial arts instructor in the Concord area.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about a possible victim should contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-362-8143.

