Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hailstorm damages homes and cars in Central Arkansas

Several homes and cars in Central Arkansas received damage from the hail storm on Wednesday,...
Several homes and cars in Central Arkansas received damage from the hail storm on Wednesday, June 14(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people across Arkansas received damage to their homes and cars from hail on Wednesday, June 14.

Crystal Tompkins lives in Ward and was greeted by a trampoline outside her door after the hailstorm swept through, according to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock.

“I see it fly over my truck, through this window and it literally landed in front of my porch,” she said.

Thankfully the only damage to Tompkin’s home was a piece of tin coming off her roof.

She said her biggest takeaway from this was to stay weather aware.

“I knew this morning we were under some storms, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad. I will have a plan prepared next time,” Tompkins said.

To read more about this story, just go to KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
Valley View High School coach injured in crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
Aaron Dexter
Funeral arrangements made for Arkansas teen who drowned while saving friend’s life

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Army Corps of...
Army Corp of Engineers to waive day-use fees
64-year-old Wanda Costner arrested for possessing several pounds of marijuana
Drug arrest made during traffic stop
Arkansas State 1B Brandon Hager reflects on All-Region selection & more