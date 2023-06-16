Hailstorm damages homes and cars in Central Arkansas

WARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people across Arkansas received damage to their homes and cars from hail on Wednesday, June 14.

Crystal Tompkins lives in Ward and was greeted by a trampoline outside her door after the hailstorm swept through, according to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock.

“I see it fly over my truck, through this window and it literally landed in front of my porch,” she said.

Thankfully the only damage to Tompkin’s home was a piece of tin coming off her roof.

She said her biggest takeaway from this was to stay weather aware.

“I knew this morning we were under some storms, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad. I will have a plan prepared next time,” Tompkins said.

