Hunter Biden gives deposition in child support case

Hunter Biden (second from right), who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case,...
Hunter Biden (second from right), who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case, appeared in Little Rock Friday morning for a deposition.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunter Biden, who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case, appeared in Little Rock Friday morning for a deposition.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the deposition was held at the Stephens Inc. building.

The president’s son is seeking to lower the $20,000-per-month child support payments to the child’s mother, 32-year-old Lunden Roberts of Batesville.

Last month, an Independence County circuit judge ordered Biden to turn over his financial records ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 24.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

