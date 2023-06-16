Energy Alert
June 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We woke up dry this morning but could see a few showers approaching the lunch hour.

Rain chances increase as we enter the afternoon hours; a few thunderstorms are possible.

Heavy rain appears to be the main threat, but I cannot rule out some small hail. Our eyes then turn to Saturday night and Sunday.

We could see some showers and storms on Sunday morning, with more chances lingering into the afternoon and evening.

There is a LOW risk right now for severe weather, but we are watching it.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A judge’s ruling could change the medical marijuana industry in Arkansas.

A city looks to add an ordinance to prohibit pit bulls, what it could mean if you own one now.

More arrests were made involving an investigation in Greene County, new details we’ve learned.

Residents share their concerns over proposed changes to a significant Region 8 thoroughfare.

We’ll also share tips to protect your home and minimize storm damage.

Maddie Sexton tells us about the new Miss Arkansas ties to Northeast Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

