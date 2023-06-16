Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Little Rock police investigate after deadly shooting behind Ronald McDonald House

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead early Friday morning.

According to our content partner KARK, police responded to shots fired at around 3 a.m. behind the Ronald McDonald House.

A spokesperson for The Ronald McDonald House stated that the victim in the case was staying there when the shooting took place.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot, and later died from his injuries.

The CEO of The Ronald McDonald House, Janell Mason, stated that the “health and wellbeing of the families” staying there was the organization’s top priority.

“Our hearts are broken for this family and the tragedy that has occurred,” Mason stated, “The health and wellbeing of the families we serve is our top priority at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. We remain focused on providing support to all our guest families staying with us while their child receives critical medical care at the nearby hospitals in Little Rock. We will continue to support this family in every way possible and grieve with them.”

For more information on this developing story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Valley View High School coach injured in crash

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
The Poinsett County Detention Center addressed their mental health policies after two inmates...
Mental health assistance offered in detention center
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 16-18
The victim died at the hospital.
Police respond to car crashing into apartment complex