Mental health assistance offered in detention center

The Poinsett County Detention Center addressed their mental health policies after two inmates...
The Poinsett County Detention Center addressed their mental health policies after two inmates have committed suicide in the last months.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Dealing with a mental health crisis can be challenging but dealing with one with someone behind bars can be even harder.

David Kuebler a Patrol Captain, with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, said the number of people struggling would shock people.

“I couldn’t give you a number but quite a bit,” Kuebler said.

Kuebler said that no matter what the case is they always treat it like an emergency because you never know.

“It’s extremely important I mean you never want a loss of life ever in that case and it is extremely important and even if it is made and they are not serious about it precautions will be taken,” Kuebler said.

The emphasis on mental health safety comes following two inmate suicides in the Poinsett County Detention Center within the past month.

All the mental health services provided are mainly based off of their suicide prevention screening guidelines which ask different questions about family, friends, drugs, alcohol, etc. just to get an idea of what this inmate needs.

There is also another way Kuebler said in which someone may test low on the sheet but still show signs they need help.

“If the deputy or the detention staff thinks that they need to see somebody to be spoken to those precautions can happen and they can do that,” Kuebler said.

If it is determined a check is needed a deputy will do a welfare check every 15 minutes and Kuebler said there are also certain arrests that cause them to check people more.

“There also are certain charges if an inmate or detainee are booked in on that will automatically trigger especially if they are in a traumatic event,” Kuebler said.

Kuebler said it does not matter if someone is walking free or behind bars every life matters.

