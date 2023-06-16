MoDOT hosting public meeting on changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County

SENATH, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss changes to Highway 412 in Dunklin County on Thursday, June 15.

The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym at Senath-Hornersville High School.

MoDOT agents hope to get some input from locals on the improvements they’d like to see for Missouri roads and discuss potential changes to area highways, including the 20-mile section of Hwy. 412 extending from Route AC near the Arkansas border.

It’s an open-house meeting, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Once decisions are finalized, the department will present their plan to the public. One MODoT project manager, Curt Woosley said that they the biggest concern is how they will be able to travel.

“The existing roadway is heavily travelled, and we have a good number of trucks and agricultural equipment, so the main concern is just getting up and down the roadways,” said Woosley.

Two of the more popular improvement options include turning the current two lane highway into a five lane highway or turning it into a divided four lane highway.

“That’s the last remaining section of US 412 that’s non-multilane facility, so we’re soliciting comments from the public, we have a couple of alternatives for this roadway improvement,” said Woosley.

There were concerns though. Floyd Britton lives near Highway 412 and said he is concerned with how it may impact his home.

“I live right on Highway 412, you turn off Highway 412 in this area and you’re in my driveway,” said Britton.

He said that learning how it could affect him is why he’s attending the meeting.

“Know a little bit more about in regards to the fact that they could take my front living room, so I’m extremely curious just how much of my house I’m going to lose,” Britton explained.

Woosley said they are aware of the concern, and are going to limit purchasing property to the best of their ability. Jack Holifield, another person who lives near the highway, said the focus should be on the development of the area.

“I just think something needs to be done for safety and the development of the area,” said Holifield. “Having it expand would mean more traffic would come through, or generate the needs for truck stops or motels or to update motels around here maybe restaurants.”

Woosley said that the first step of the project is the most important.

“This is the initial step, we’re still awaiting funding on the construction of it, but this is the first step of the process to making this a reality,” Woosley said.

