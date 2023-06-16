Newly-crowned Miss Arkansas visits Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Miss Arkansas made her way back to Jonesboro during her first week as the title holder.

Miss Arkansas 2023 Cori Keller visited Northeast Arkansas nearly a week after winning the crown. Her first stop Friday, June 16, was at K8 News for a live interview on Good Morning Region 8.

Keller shared some emotional memories from the competition involving her father, who is currently recovering from complications in his triple bypass surgery at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

She will represent the state at the Miss America pageant in January 2024. The location and dates for the national competition are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.