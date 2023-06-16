Energy Alert
Oak Ridge Boys performing at John 3:16 Freedom Fest

The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their “Front Porch Singin’ Tour” to Charlotte as part of the...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their “Front Porch Singin’ Tour” to Charlotte as part of the annual Freedom Fest at John 3:16 Ministries.

“July is the month the nation celebrates its freedom and independence, and it is also the month that the residents at John 3:16 celebrate their freedom from drug and alcohol addiction,” said Bryan Tuggle, camp founder and director.

Festivities get underway Saturday, July 1, with a barbecue dinner. Meal tickets are $10. Every ticket comes with an entry into the grand prize drawing of a Spartan Mower RZ zero-turn riding mower valued at $3,600. Must be present to win.

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform feature hits from their 2021 album, “Front Porch Singin’,” as well as fan favorites and gospel selections.

John 3:16 is located at 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome to bring chairs, blankets, etc. Bounce houses will be set up, and the evening will end with a fireworks show.

The event will also include an auction featuring a number of items made by the residents at John 3:16, including wood and metal signs and lighted crosses, canvas prints, wooden cutting boards, and more.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a night to remember filled with music, food and family entertainment,” Tuggle said.

For more information about Freedom Fest, call 870-799-2525 or visit John316thecure.com

