Police responded to car crashing into apartment complex
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department stated a car crashed into an apartment complex, with injuries reported.
According to Jonesboro Police, the crash happened at 3305 Richardson Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Police cleared the scene. Injuries were reported, but no other details at this time.
This is currently a developing story and we will update this as soon as more information is available.
