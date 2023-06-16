Energy Alert
Police responded to car crashing into apartment complex

The victim died at the hospital.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department stated a car crashed into an apartment complex, with injuries reported.

According to Jonesboro Police, the crash happened at 3305 Richardson Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 16.

Police cleared the scene. Injuries were reported, but no other details at this time.

This is currently a developing story and we will update this as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

