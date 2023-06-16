Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000

The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals for $100,000
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.(KFVS)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.

Palacios, who played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, had been designated for assignment Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list.

Palacios had spent all this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he batted .217 with three homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs in 56 games.

The 26-year-old Palacios was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 amateur draft. At one time, he was once considered one of the club's top prospects, but the Guardians have a surplus of young outfielders and middle infielders.

Palacios will be assigned to the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Valley View High School coach injured in crash

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant
The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a sex abuse lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during...
Missouri prosecutor Wesley Bell vies for GOP Sen. Hawley’s seat