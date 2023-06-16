Three former Red Wolves selected in 2023 XFL Draft

Three former Arkansas State football players will play in the XFL in 2024. Offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes and Jarrett Horst, as well as defensive lineman Terry Hampton, were selected in the 2023 XFL Draft.

The XFL has announced the completion of its 2023 XFL Rookie Draft.



Press release: https://t.co/HXB7CpQuZi pic.twitter.com/8KwZ8fgpJc — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) June 16, 2023

Rhodes was selected by the Arlington Renegades. The 6-5, 350-pounder recently completed a rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to the NFL Draft, he had a private workout with the Cincinnati Bengals and a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos.

The Georgia native and Ole Miss transfer played 11 games at right guard for the Red Wolves in 2022.

Both Hampton and Horst were drafted by the Orlando Renegades.

Hampton recently completed a successful senior season at Arkansas, transferring to the Razorbacks after recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in three seasons (36 games) at Arkansas State.

The 6-1 lineman appeared in 13 games this season for the Razorbacks, recording 25 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 2 sacks. He had 2 tackles and a sack in the East-West Shrine Bowl, following that up by working out in the Atlanta Falcons’ mini camp in May.

Horst signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May, getting waived by the team on May 13.

The 6-6 left tackle was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021, playing 16 games in total between the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Michigan State. He was Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked offensive tackle and second-ranked run blocker in the Big Ten this season. The Wisconsin native played two seasons at Arkansas State prior to transferring to the Spartans, getting named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team in 2019.

The three join Aaron Donkor (Houston, 2023) and Cody Brown (Houston, 2020) as former Red Wolves to play in the XFL. Omar Bayless, Kivon Bennett, Justin McInnis, Money Hunter and Cody Grace are on CFL rosters. Brown, Jay Adams, Kevin Thurmon, Cody Brown, Ronheen Bingham and Joe Ozougwu are in the USFL.

James Blackman (Dolphins) and Blake Grupe (Saints) signed NFL undrafted free agent deals this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.