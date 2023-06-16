Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three former Red Wolves selected in 2023 XFL Draft

Three former Red Wolves are heading to the XFL.
Three former Red Wolves are heading to the XFL.(XFL)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three former Arkansas State football players will play in the XFL in 2024. Offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes and Jarrett Horst, as well as defensive lineman Terry Hampton, were selected in the 2023 XFL Draft.

Rhodes was selected by the Arlington Renegades. The 6-5, 350-pounder recently completed a rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to the NFL Draft, he had a private workout with the Cincinnati Bengals and a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos.

The Georgia native and Ole Miss transfer played 11 games at right guard for the Red Wolves in 2022.

Both Hampton and Horst were drafted by the Orlando Renegades.

Hampton recently completed a successful senior season at Arkansas, transferring to the Razorbacks after recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in three seasons (36 games) at Arkansas State.

The 6-1 lineman appeared in 13 games this season for the Razorbacks, recording 25 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 2 sacks. He had 2 tackles and a sack in the East-West Shrine Bowl, following that up by working out in the Atlanta Falcons’ mini camp in May.

Horst signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May, getting waived by the team on May 13.

The 6-6 left tackle was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021, playing 16 games in total between the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Michigan State. He was Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked offensive tackle and second-ranked run blocker in the Big Ten this season. The Wisconsin native played two seasons at Arkansas State prior to transferring to the Spartans, getting named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team in 2019.

The three join Aaron Donkor (Houston, 2023) and Cody Brown (Houston, 2020) as former Red Wolves to play in the XFL. Omar Bayless, Kivon Bennett, Justin McInnis, Money Hunter and Cody Grace are on CFL rosters. Brown, Jay Adams, Kevin Thurmon, Cody Brown, Ronheen Bingham and Joe Ozougwu are in the USFL.

James Blackman (Dolphins) and Blake Grupe (Saints) signed NFL undrafted free agent deals this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Valley View High School coach injured in crash

Latest News

Smith had 9 strikeouts over 3.2 innings as the Diamond Hogs advance to the SEC Tournament...
Arkansas P Hagen Smith named a consensus All-American
A-State DH had a hit in the Red Wolves' loss at Louisiana
Arkansas State 1B Brandon Hager selected to ABCA All-Region Team
Arkansas State 1B Brandon Hager reflects on All-Region selection & more
Red Wolves Raw: Brandon Hager on approach at the plate, All-Region selection, & playing summer ball