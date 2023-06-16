Energy Alert
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf

An Ohio woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue. (WKEF via CNN)
By WKEF staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) – An Ohio woman said she won’t take down her 9-foot-tall werewolf statue.

Mary Simmons said Phil the werewolf has “kind of become my house mascot.”

Simmons said she bought the Halloween decoration in October but chose to leave it up year-round.

“I kind of look at it as a security thing,” she said. “Who wants to break into a house with a 9-and-a-half-foot werewolf sitting outside it? I mean, I know I wouldn’t.”

Simmons said she dresses the werewolf for the season.

“So, we’re going to get like a big Hawaiian shirt maybe, some big sunglasses or something,” she said.

The City of Piqua said it received an anonymous complaint about the decoration, but some neighbors said they see no issue with it.

“I’m a big horror fan, so I didn’t really mind it,” said neighbor Hailey Barker. “I’ve watched them dress it up for different occasions and whatnot, and I think it’s pretty cool.”

The city said it gave out a warning, but it has no plans to further enforce the decoration’s removal.

Simmons said she won’t take it down unless it becomes a safety hazard.

“I don’t want somebody walking by and his head falls off and hits them, so, you know, I try to treat people like I want to be treated, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to me,” she said.

Phil has reached thousands this week on social media. Simmons has even created a Facebook page for the statue.

“Halloween is my decorating season,” Simmons said. “You know, people go for like fall and spring and winter – I go for Halloween.”

Copyright 2023 WKEF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

