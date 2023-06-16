Wynne residents at odds with new ordinance

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Wynne are speaking out against the city’s new mobile home ordinance.

On Tuesday, the council passed Ordinance 893, amending zoning regulations for mobile and manufactured homes in R3 zoning areas.

Ronnie Moore has lived in the city for more than 40 years. He said the new ordinance makes it difficult for residents to bring in mobile homes, some of whom he says still don’t have a home to come back to.

“Ain’t nobody got a lot wide enough to put it on the way they want it to turn, and nobody got the money to immediately build a porch on it, and the only reason that porch is there is because I done that myself,” he said. “But a person who needs to do that needs to pay someone. They couldn’t afford to do it.”

According to the ordinance, the following conditions must be met:

SECTION 2: All single-family dwelling units constructed in, or set up in, R-3 zoning areas, whether by new construction, addition to an existing unit, or placement of a multi-section manufactured home, shall have a minimum dimension on any one side of 20 feet.

SECTION 3: All single-family dwelling units constructed or set up in R-3 zoning areas constructed with a crawl space shall have continuous underpinning around the perimeter of said crawl space. Underpinning shall be of masonry or a material approved by the Fire Marshall/Building inspector.

SECTION 4: All single-family dwelling units constructed or set up in R-3 zoning areas shall have the front door and/or front porch oriented toward the front yard.

Moore said many of the lots don’t have room to have 20 feet on each side. He said people cannot afford to add porches to their mobile homes nor do mobile homes have enough room to place the front door or porch to face the street.

At the council meeting, he said the community was not given a chance to give their opinion.

“There was nothing at that meeting that would go our way, I mean it was so fast we didn’t get a say so or nothing,” he said. “We couldn’t speak our mind. They made it up.”

To Moore, the ordinance is an attack on the city’s most vulnerable, taking away the only thing the tornado left behind.

“We lost everything, and you’re about to take the rest of it away from us,” he said. “All we have left is property. That’s the only defense that they have right now is property.”

Moore said he didn’t know what the next step was since he felt the city leadership was not listening to the community.

“It makes you not want to be here. It makes you wish you got blown away in that storm,” he said. “At least you wouldn’t be in this misery and can’t do anything about it.”

K8 News contacted the mayor and city attorney for comment but received no response.

