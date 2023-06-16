Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Valley View High School coach injured in crash

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human...
Dr. Mandy Cohen will be new CDC director, White House announces
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department accuses Minneapolis police of rights violations after George Floyd’s killing
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets