Arkansas company recalling frozen beef shepherd’s pie products

Marie Callender's recall
Marie Callender's recall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Conagra Brands, Inc., based in Russellville, Arkansas, is recalling over 2,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, flexible plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours.

The shepherd’s pies have Marie Callender’s branding and were sold in 4.31 lbs. cases with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56.

According to a news release, the problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product, and notified the USDA.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the release states.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or consumer.care@conagra.com.

