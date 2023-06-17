Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing woman from Butler County, Missouri.
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a woman who was reported missing on Friday, June 16.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the woman was last seen leaving her home to visit a nearby store.
The woman was found safe on Saturday, June 17.
