Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing woman from Butler County, Missouri.

On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a woman who was reported missing on Friday, June 16.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the woman was last seen leaving her home to visit a nearby store.

The woman was found safe on Saturday, June 17.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.