Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grand opening held for new aviation hanger

The community celebrated the grand opening of a new aviation hanger.
The community celebrated the grand opening of a new aviation hanger.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The community celebrated the grand opening of a new aviation hanger.

Edmonds Aviation held a grand opening for its new location at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Saturday, June 17.

Trauma Hogs BBQ supplied lunch for the event.

The community had the opportunity to speak with Avidyne, a manufacturing company.

The event lasted until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
A head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.
1 killed in head-on crash
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Police respond to car crashing into apartment complex

Latest News

As temperatures continue to rise, one Pemiscot County town has issued a burn ban.
Missouri town issues burn ban
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
One Hot Springs Village woman said her car suffered damage from the Friday afternoon hail storms.
Hail storms shatters Hot Springs Village resident’s car window
Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a...
Kids enjoy reel good time at Jonesboro fishing derby