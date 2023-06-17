Hail storms shatters Hot Springs Village resident’s car window

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Hot Springs Village residents got hit with hail Friday afternoon.

One resident said she received bad luck after the hail shattered her car window.

Jade Sierra said her car suffered damage while parked at the Ponce DeLeon event center, KARK reports.

Now she’s left wondering what to do next.

“This is the first time where I’ve had my car damaged where I am going to have to set up a claim,” Sierra said.

She said all everyone in the event center could do was watch as baseball-sized hail damaged their cars.

“If mother nature says that she’s going to do something, she’s going to do it,” she said.

