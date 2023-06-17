Energy Alert
Hail storms shatters Hot Springs Village resident’s car window

One Hot Springs Village woman said her car suffered damage from the Friday afternoon hail storms.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Hot Springs Village residents got hit with hail Friday afternoon.

One resident said she received bad luck after the hail shattered her car window.

Jade Sierra said her car suffered damage while parked at the Ponce DeLeon event center, KARK reports.

Now she’s left wondering what to do next.

“This is the first time where I’ve had my car damaged where I am going to have to set up a claim,” Sierra said.

She said all everyone in the event center could do was watch as baseball-sized hail damaged their cars.

“If mother nature says that she’s going to do something, she’s going to do it,” she said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

