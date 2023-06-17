Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Juneteenth celebration continues in Pocahontas

Set up underway on Friday ahead of Juneteenth celebration
Set up underway on Friday ahead of Juneteenth celebration(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Even after 14 years in the making, a celebration continues in Pocahontas as Juneteenth approaches.

Friday afternoon, the set-up process was underway ahead of it all.

The Eddie Mae Herron Center has several activities planned for Saturday heading into the actual holiday.

From an opening ceremony to a BBQ cookoff to a Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth pageant.

“After the pageant, we will have live music, we will have a free meal. A big meal for the community, this is a community project. It is for everybody,” said Pat Johnson, the Center’s director.

Johnson said they have celebrated Juneteenth for the past 14 years, and each year the celebration gets bigger and they are expecting a large crowd on Saturday too.

“This is really exciting because now it is a federal holiday and so we kind of think that a lot of people are more involved,” said Johnson.

Since the event has grown so much the parking area was upgraded to help with traffic flow and parking.

“And we are so excited, it just lifted up our building, it just lifted up everybody that has come by,” she said.

Johnson said seeing the community work together to bring this event to life is what makes her happy.

She said the activities would not be possible without the community.

“That is my main objective is to get people together, get to know one another, communicate, that’s what I’m so excited about,” said Johnson.

Volunteers also cleaned and mowed the Friendship Cemetery, which Johnson said is the largest African American cemetery in Pocahontas.

“Our Friendship cemetery is our largest African American cemetery in Pocahontas and we got together this morning and we cleaned and mowed and cleaned up the cemetery for our ancestors that are there, that did not get the taste of freedom,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Jonesboro road reopens following crash with injury
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
A head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.
1 killed in head-on crash

Latest News

West Plains Boil Order
City of West Plains, Mo., issues precautionary boil water order
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 16-18
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage June 9-11
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for June 16-18