Juneteenth celebration continues in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Even after 14 years in the making, a celebration continues in Pocahontas as Juneteenth approaches.

Friday afternoon, the set-up process was underway ahead of it all.

The Eddie Mae Herron Center has several activities planned for Saturday heading into the actual holiday.

From an opening ceremony to a BBQ cookoff to a Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth pageant.

“After the pageant, we will have live music, we will have a free meal. A big meal for the community, this is a community project. It is for everybody,” said Pat Johnson, the Center’s director.

Johnson said they have celebrated Juneteenth for the past 14 years, and each year the celebration gets bigger and they are expecting a large crowd on Saturday too.

“This is really exciting because now it is a federal holiday and so we kind of think that a lot of people are more involved,” said Johnson.

Since the event has grown so much the parking area was upgraded to help with traffic flow and parking.

“And we are so excited, it just lifted up our building, it just lifted up everybody that has come by,” she said.

Johnson said seeing the community work together to bring this event to life is what makes her happy.

She said the activities would not be possible without the community.

“That is my main objective is to get people together, get to know one another, communicate, that’s what I’m so excited about,” said Johnson.

Volunteers also cleaned and mowed the Friendship Cemetery, which Johnson said is the largest African American cemetery in Pocahontas.

“Our Friendship cemetery is our largest African American cemetery in Pocahontas and we got together this morning and we cleaned and mowed and cleaned up the cemetery for our ancestors that are there, that did not get the taste of freedom,” she said.

