Kids enjoy reel good time at Jonesboro fishing derby

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a fishing derby.

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 held the 15th Annual Jonesboro FOP Fishing Derby Saturday morning.

Kids of all ages competed for the biggest fish to the most fish caught.

The organization said that every child will receive a prize whether you’re a pro or just casually fishing.

The event lasted until 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.