Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kids enjoy reel good time at Jonesboro fishing derby

Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a...
Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a fishing derby.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a fishing derby.

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 held the 15th Annual Jonesboro FOP Fishing Derby Saturday morning.

Kids of all ages competed for the biggest fish to the most fish caught.

The organization said that every child will receive a prize whether you’re a pro or just casually fishing.

The event lasted until 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
A head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.
1 killed in head-on crash
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
A judge found probable cause earlier this month to arrest 32-year-old Ryan Jacob Armstrong of...
Foster care volunteer arrested on rape, child porn charges

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
West Plains Boil Order
City of West Plains, Mo., issues precautionary boil water order
Set up underway on Friday ahead of Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth celebration continues in Pocahontas
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 16-18