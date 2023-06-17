Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone during an online purchase.

According to a news release, the victim reported to the Brookland Police Department in April 2022 that he had bought some equipment from someone online for $40,540 and had wired the money to the seller, Corey Carelock, 23, of Broxton, Georgia.

The victim told police that he had never received the equipment.

Police sent delivered a search warrant to Carelock’s bank, Renasant Bank, for information on the account that the victim had wired money to for the purchase.

While examining the documents from the search warrant, police found several large wire transfers similar to their case, one being from Napoleon, North Dakota.

Detective Dustin Norwood of Brookland Police Department contacted the sheriff in that area, who was working on a similar case with the same suspect’s name.

The sheriff then referred detectives to a sergeant with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia who was also working on a case regarding Carelock.

The sergeant told detectives that Carelock was in custody at the Coffee County Jail and was facing similar charges.

On June 8, an arrest warrant for Carelock was issued and taken to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to be entered.

The news release states during an interview with Brookland police, Carelock admitted to taking the victim’s money and not providing the equipment.

On June 16, 2023, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Carelock with Theft Greater than $25,000.

Carelock was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Carelock has been ordered to appear in the Craighead County Circuit Court on July 27, 2023.

