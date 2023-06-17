One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire

MAMMOTH SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in custody after a house fire Friday evening on June 17.

The fire took place on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring, and no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Mammoth Springs’ Police Chief, Jamie Turnbough, said one person was arrested in connection to the fire but could not release any additional information at this time.

