Paragould man sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting at police officers

Taj Harris, 23, sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after shooting at Paragould Police...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man who admitted to shooting at police officers was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

23-year-old Taj Harris was arrested in February 2021 after he was accused of opening fire at multiple Paragould police officers.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the officers noticed Harris walking in the area near Walnut Street and Second Street.

The officers knew Harris had an active warrant for his arrest, so they attempted to take him into custody.

The news release said Harris then pulled out a firearm and began shooting at one of the officers.

A second officer returned fire at Harris who fled the scene on foot.

“A civilian trapped Harris between a house and a fence by threatening him with a golf club and flagged down officers to make the arrest,” the news release said.

The officers located a stolen firearm with a large capacity magazine next to Harris.

Harris what indicted by a federal grand jury on July 6, 2021, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Harris pleaded guilty to the charge on November 15, 2022.

On June 16, 2023, Harris was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by a United States District Judge.

Following his 10 years in prison, Harris was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

