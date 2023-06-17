Randolph County man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was arrested after sheriff’s office investigators said he sexually assaulted a teen several years ago.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on February 28, 2023, the victim told the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office that when she was around 15-years-old, she was sexually assaulted and abused by Jamie Flanery.

A bench warrant said the incident happened around August 2012.

The victim stated that she and Flanery attended the same church and the abuse began with Flanery requesting sexually explicit photos of the victim.

The victim said several members of the church’s “youth group” were at Flanery’s house one night. When she went outside to get something, the victim said Flannery grabbed her and kissed her.

The victim then told deputies about another incident while she was leaving Flanery’s house late one night.

As she was driving, she said she received a text from Flanery asking her to pull over at a on Highway 62. The victim said after she pulled over, Flanery got into her car and began to sexually assault her.

The victim said she later texted Flanery’s wife and a Randolph County area pastor, Gary Moore, about the assault.

According to the affidavit, the sheriff’s office conducted an interview with Moore about the allegations.

Moore told investigators that Flanery initally had admitted to kissing the victim.

Moore said he later reached out to Flanery, again, telling him to “swear on the word of God” and asked him if he did what the victim accused him of doing.

According to the affidavit, Moore said Flanery then told him “yes I did, but I didn’t do anything to her that she didn’t ask or she wasn’t ok with.”

On June 6, a judge found probable cause to arrest Flanery.

He faces a felony charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.