Arkansas baseball lands four out of the transfer portal

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball dipped into the transfer portal this week, landing four hitters to bolster the lineup.

Texas Tech catcher Hudson White will join the Diamond Hogs. Joe Doyle of Future Stars Series was first to report Monday.

The sophomore hit .296 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI this past season. White earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 after hitting .260 with 6 home runs.

Sacramento State standout shortstop Wahiwa Aloy announced his transfer to Arkansas on Instagram Saturday.

The Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year hit .376 for the Hornets, tallying 88 hits on the season including 14 home runs and 46 RBI.

The Hawaii native ended the year on an 11-game hitting streak.

Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer committed to Arkansas Friday. The speedy righty was second in the SEC with 21 steals, hitting .311 with 17 extra-base hits, starting 54 games for the Tigers.

The Springfield, Missouri native has 122 starts under his belt in his college career.

He also made 4 appearances on the mound in 2023, recording a 3.52 ERA.

Tarleton State slugger Jack Wagner also announced his transfer to Arkansas Friday.

Wagner spent time at first base and as a designated hitter this year for the Texans, hitting .337 with 15 home runs, 56 RBI and a .451 on-base percentage.

He came to Tarleton State from Kansas, where he played for 4 seasons.

