Arkansas company recalling frozen product amid plastic contamination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One Arkansas food company is recalling almost 3,000 pounds of frozen foods due to plastic contamination.

According to our content-sharing partner KATV in Little Rock, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday, June 16, that Conagra Brands in Russellville is recalling 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products.

The issue comes after several customers reported pieces of clear, flexible plastic in their food.

The food company states the products were made on March 1, 2023.

The FSIS said the following product is subject to recall:

4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24, 2024, and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24, 2024, on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56.

If you find this product in your freezer, FSIS advises you to throw them away or return them.

