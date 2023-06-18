Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas company recalling frozen product amid plastic contamination

One Arkansas food company is recalling a frozen food after reports of plastic contamination.
One Arkansas food company is recalling a frozen food after reports of plastic contamination.(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One Arkansas food company is recalling almost 3,000 pounds of frozen foods due to plastic contamination.

According to our content-sharing partner KATV in Little Rock, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday, June 16, that Conagra Brands in Russellville is recalling 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products.

The issue comes after several customers reported pieces of clear, flexible plastic in their food.

The food company states the products were made on March 1, 2023.

The FSIS said the following product is subject to recall:

4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24, 2024, and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24, 2024, on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56.

If you find this product in your freezer, FSIS advises you to throw them away or return them.

For more information, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless
One person is in custody after a Friday evening house fire on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring.
One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
As temperatures continue to rise, one Pemiscot County town has issued a burn ban.
Missouri town issues burn ban

Latest News

It was a busy Saturday night for the Batesville Fire Department as crews battled multiple...
Fire crews spread thin battling multiple fires
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
A health fair was included in one of the events for Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro. The...
Health fair held in Jonesboro for Juneteenth celebrations
Health fair held in Jonesboro for Juneteenth celebrations