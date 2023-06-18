Austin Reaves to get signature shoe

A Cedar Ridge alum will soon have his very own shoe. Austin Reaves is finalizing a signature deal with the Chinese company Rigorer, he told The Athletic’s Shams Charania Thursday.

Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Charania reports the deal is expected to reach seven figures. The shoe will be called the AR1, donning Lakers colors of yellow and purple with Rigorer’s crosshair logo on the side.

Reaves signed a deal with Rigorer in 2022, wearing the brand’s War Ender team shoes on the court. ESPN and Boardroom’s Nick DePaula first reported Reaves would get a signature shoe in April.

Austin Reaves 1st signature shoe — the Rigorer AR-1 — will be releasing this August in Lakers colors 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3JKjnc1OKq — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 15, 2023

“If you would’ve told me I would have a signature shoe at 18 I would’ve looked at you and called you a liar,” Reaves said to Charania on Inside the Association on Stadium. “There’s not but 20 something people in the NBA that have a signature shoe. Honestly, I’m blessed to play basketball for a living.”

Reaves is set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

He’ll join his brother Spencer in Region 8 in mid-June for the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camps.

The two will start their camps in Cabot June 19 and June 20, continue at Valley View June 21 and June 22, and finish at Lyon College June 23 and June 24.

More information on the camps can be found on their Facebook page.

