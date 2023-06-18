Crowley’s Ridge Raceway holds race for a cause

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There was a first at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway Saturday night. The Mod Lites of Arkansas made its series debut at the raceway.

Several mod lite cars raced to benefit the Greene County Animal Farm in the event, called Racing for the Paws.

Some spectators brought dog food, cat food, litter, and more for the nonprofit, volunteer-based shelter.

“[Mod Lites of Arkansas] wanted to bring in a local non-profit, so they reached out to the Greene County Animal Farm and they put together this event for us and we are so excited to have a local non-profit,” Paige Hill said. “So many people brought so many things for them and have had great turnout and great support for them.”

“We’ve had a lot of participants come up here, give us dog food, cat food, cat litter and also monetary donations as well,” Sheila Shelton with the Greene County Animal Farm added. “It’s just a very important organization for our community.”

Full results

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.