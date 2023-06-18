Fire crews spread thin battling multiple fires

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday night for Batesville fire crews battling multiple fires.

The Batesville Fire Department responded to three separate structure fires.

Northside, Ruddell Hill, and Bethesda Fire Departments, among others, assisted BFD in putting out the fires.

The fire department stated on Facebook they suspect the fires as arson and are actively investigating.

