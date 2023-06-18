Energy Alert
Fire crews spread thin battling multiple fires

It was a busy Saturday night for the Batesville Fire Department as crews battled multiple structure fires.(Facebook: Batesville Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday night for Batesville fire crews battling multiple fires.

The Batesville Fire Department responded to three separate structure fires.

Northside, Ruddell Hill, and Bethesda Fire Departments, among others, assisted BFD in putting out the fires.

The fire department stated on Facebook they suspect the fires as arson and are actively investigating.

K8 will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

