Greene County Tech softball hosts camp as new facilities near completion

The new baseball/softball facilities are expected to be finished by the end of June.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As around 45 kids practiced in the indoor facility at Greene County Tech for the Lady Eagle softball camp this week, construction continued outside on the new baseball and softball fields.

Head softball coach David Reynolds says construction should wrap up by the end of June, as work continues to be done on the baseball field, which will be named Bruce Hunt Field after the longtime head coach.

“It was like being on a diet and you put a big cake in front of somebody and saying you can’t eat it, but it’s going to be beautiful,” Reynolds said.

The two teams played at different locations, the baseball squad playing at Francis Bland Park, softball at Rotary Park in Paragould. Reynolds said external factors like extra travel from school to the two parks added some worry.

Now, the teams will be able to play on campus on fully turfed fields.

“It gives us more options,” Reynolds said. “Anytime you’re dealing with dirt, you’ve got to worry about weather and rain and anytime you have all turf, you can bring teams in from all over the state or even out of state, and that’s something we plan to do is try to host some big tournaments here, not only in the spring but also through the summer and some showcases and to get people on our campus, to get people here seeing our facilities.”

