Health fair held in Jonesboro for Juneteenth celebrations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One hospital took part in the Juneteenth celebrations by hosting a health fair.

St. Bernards held a health fair at the St. Bernards Auditorium, just down the road from the Juneteenth parade on Saturday.

The health fair had various services for the community, including blood screenings and informational booths for health insurance.

In conjunction with the Juneteenth celebration, the blood drive encouraged African Americans to donate blood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, sickle Cell Disease affects about 1 in 365 Black or African American births. 1 in 13 Black or African American babies is born with the sickle cell trait.

“It’s a painful situation when they’re in a crisis, and one thing that helps them is blood transfusions. The more transfusions you have, the more chances you have of a reaction. That’s why it’s important for the patient to get a close match with blood,” said Pacelia Aboagye, nurse recruiter at St. Bernards.

“Blood is something that is always great to give, but especially for our patients with sickle cell, we have a hard time nationwide matching them for the correct blood, so African American donors are heavily needed.”

St. Bernards will continue to host monthly health screenings.

