Juneteeth Parade celebrates community

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Juneteenth parade in Jonesboro was celebrated on Saturday.

Several organizations and businesses lined up for the early morning parade. The parade began at the E Boone Watson Center and travelled to Church Street, where community members waited.

One was Vanessa Griffin Harris, who travelled all the wat from Greeneville, Mississippi to see her grandchild in the parade.

“I’m also really enjoying celebrating freedom, thanking God for the unity, thanking God for the organizers who came together, I know it’s hard getting people to work together,” she said.

As cars and people rolled down the street, people got a chance to learn about different organizations and business, something LaGanzie Kale, founder of KLEK, said is just one part of the Juneteenth experience.

“We should learn about each other’s cultures, that’s just going to help to strengthen our bonds and strengthen our unity in the community,” he said.

One community member who was an important part of getting the Juneteenth celebration going in Jonesboro was Qubilah Jones, who died in 2022, but the parade made sure that she was still a part of this celebration, by naming her the parade’s Grand Marshall.

“I know she’s looking down from heaven and I know she’s just gotta be smiling and she just sending down pink sugar kisses and telling everyone to be intentional, but we are really honored that we could continue do this and to keep building on the legacy that she started,”

As the parade ended, Griffin Harris said she was looking forward to more Juneteenth celebrations and coming back to Jonesboro.

“I am enjoying this, and like I said, I’m glad my kids are part of this community, I love little people palace and I am just grateful to be here,” she said.

Juneteenth celebrations will continue Monday with a proclamation reading by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver at KLEK Studios.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

