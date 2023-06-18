Energy Alert
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash

One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUNKLIN CO., Mo. (KAIT) - One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday, June 17, at 6:45 p.m. on Co Rd 439, four miles south of Clarkton.

A 2010 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 25-year-old Dakota Gray of Clarkton, was northbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road, sticking into a ditch.

Gray suffered serious injuries after ejecting from the vehicle.

Crews airlifted Gray to Region One Hospital in Memphis for his injuries.

According to the report, Gray was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

