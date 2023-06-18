Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless
One person is in custody after a Friday evening house fire on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring.
One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire
As temperatures continue to rise, one Pemiscot County town has issued a burn ban.
Missouri town issues burn ban
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online

Latest News

FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction