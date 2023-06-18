Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through

O’KEAN, Ark. (KAIT) - People living in several Northeast Arkansas counties took cover Sunday afternoon as tornado-warned storms moved through across Region 8.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell reported several power outages and downed trees, particularly in the O’Kean area.

He said hail and debris covered the roadway near the O’Kean Loop.

The storm knocked out power to the small town as it passed over, Bell said.

After moving out of Randolph County, the storms took aim on Paragould and Greene County.

Erik Wright, the director of Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management, reported no injuries or damage.

