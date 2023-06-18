Energy Alert
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
O’KEAN, Ark. (KAIT) - People living in several Northeast Arkansas counties took cover Sunday afternoon as tornado-warned storms moved through across Region 8.

Several counties are taking shelter as severe weather moves through Region 8.
Several counties are taking shelter as severe weather moves through Region 8.(Roxanne Marie)

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell reported several power outages and downed trees, particularly in the O’Kean area.

He said hail and debris covered the roadway near the O’Kean Loop.

The storm knocked out power to the small town as it passed over, Bell said.

After moving out of Randolph County, the storms took aim on Paragould and Greene County.

Several counties are taking shelter as severe weather moves through Region 8.
Several counties are taking shelter as severe weather moves through Region 8.(Colton Mullen)

Erik Wright, the director of Greene County’s Office of Emergency Management, reported no injuries or damage.

K8 will continue to update this story.

Be sure to follow Ryan Vaughan, Aaron Castleberry and K8 News for all the latest information as it comes in.

