Southern Miss P Morgan Leinstock transferring to Arkansas softball

Southern Miss pitcher is transferring to Arkansas.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Sun Belt ace is taking her talents to the SEC. Southern Miss pitcher Morgan Leinstock announced she’s transferring to Arkansas, the senior Tweeted Thursday.

The Arizona native recorded a career-high 185 strikeouts and a career-low 2.56 earned run average last season for the Golden Eagles, with opponents only hitting .232 against her.

She has over 440 strikeouts in her career, appearing in over 100 games.

Leinstock joins Iowa outfielder Nia Carter as transfer portal additions for the Razorbacks.

