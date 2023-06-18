Southern Miss P Morgan Leinstock transferring to Arkansas softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Sun Belt ace is taking her talents to the SEC. Southern Miss pitcher Morgan Leinstock announced she’s transferring to Arkansas, the senior Tweeted Thursday.

like tom brady said, i’m back….. blessed to say i will be attending the university of arkansas for my last year of softball! WOOO PIG SOOIE!!! 🐗❤️ pic.twitter.com/KszevGj4G8 — morgan leinstock (@MLeinstock) June 15, 2023

The Arizona native recorded a career-high 185 strikeouts and a career-low 2.56 earned run average last season for the Golden Eagles, with opponents only hitting .232 against her.

She has over 440 strikeouts in her career, appearing in over 100 games.

Leinstock joins Iowa outfielder Nia Carter as transfer portal additions for the Razorbacks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.