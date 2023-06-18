Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, N.Y. (AP) — A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister’s 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless
One person is in custody after a Friday evening house fire on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring.
One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
As temperatures continue to rise, one Pemiscot County town has issued a burn ban.
Missouri town issues burn ban

Latest News

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
LIVE: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
It was a busy Saturday night for the Batesville Fire Department as crews battled multiple...
Fire crews spread thin battling multiple fires