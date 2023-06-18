Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Workout honors fallen officer

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Griffin Training Center held a hero workout for fallen officer Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

This is the fourth year the workout has been held to honor a fallen law enforcement officer.

Callie Talley, owner of the Griffin Training Center, knew Weatherford and wanted to find a way to honor his memory and the service he gave to law enforcement.

“He had this huge, beautiful smile and to bring these people together and to know we’re honoring his life and people are laughing and having a good time, I know that’s exactly who he was and if he was here today, he would be here suffering with us in honor of another officer,” she said.

The workouts are demanding, but meaningful in honoring the life of each officer. For Weatherford, the workout included 108 box ascents, three rounds of a 410-meter run, 6 push-ups, 12 lunges, 17 air squats, and one round of 15 burpees.

Lieutenant Weatherford’s badge number was 108, the three rounds honor his survivors; his wife and two children, Weatherford was 41 when he was killed, and 6-12-17 represents the day he died.

Each workout ends with an extra round.

“This workout is tough, but a family who doesn’t have their father, their sister, their wife, their brother, you know, whoever, they didn’t get to come home and that’s ten times harder than anything that we can put our bodies through,” Talley said.

The workout is free, but money is raised through a t-shirt sale, the money raised goes to the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, which helps families of officers injured or killed on duty. The workout also brings more than members of the training center.

“We have people coming in from out of state, from other towns. People that knew Patrick, people who have never heard of Patrick and to just bring everybody together for the greater good and honor a life, I mean, for people who know Patrick, that’s who he was,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Wanda and Scottie Costner, and Bryan Pennie are behind bars after an...
Multiple arrested in Greene County investigation involving marijuana, guns
Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop
A head-on collision sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.
1 killed in head-on crash
An undated photo of Amanda Tusing, whose body was discovered June 18, 2000, near Lester after...
CRACKING A COLD CASE: New detective assigned to 23-year old Craighead Co. murder mystery
Police respond to car crashing into apartment complex

Latest News

A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Family of 10 homeless after Brookland house fire
One person is in custody after a Friday evening house fire on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring.
One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire
As temperatures continue to rise, one Pemiscot County town has issued a burn ban.
Missouri town issues burn ban
The community celebrated the grand opening of a new aviation hanger.
Grand opening held for new aviation hanger