Workout honors fallen officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Griffin Training Center held a hero workout for fallen officer Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

This is the fourth year the workout has been held to honor a fallen law enforcement officer.

Callie Talley, owner of the Griffin Training Center, knew Weatherford and wanted to find a way to honor his memory and the service he gave to law enforcement.

“He had this huge, beautiful smile and to bring these people together and to know we’re honoring his life and people are laughing and having a good time, I know that’s exactly who he was and if he was here today, he would be here suffering with us in honor of another officer,” she said.

The workouts are demanding, but meaningful in honoring the life of each officer. For Weatherford, the workout included 108 box ascents, three rounds of a 410-meter run, 6 push-ups, 12 lunges, 17 air squats, and one round of 15 burpees.

Lieutenant Weatherford’s badge number was 108, the three rounds honor his survivors; his wife and two children, Weatherford was 41 when he was killed, and 6-12-17 represents the day he died.

Each workout ends with an extra round.

“This workout is tough, but a family who doesn’t have their father, their sister, their wife, their brother, you know, whoever, they didn’t get to come home and that’s ten times harder than anything that we can put our bodies through,” Talley said.

The workout is free, but money is raised through a t-shirt sale, the money raised goes to the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, which helps families of officers injured or killed on duty. The workout also brings more than members of the training center.

“We have people coming in from out of state, from other towns. People that knew Patrick, people who have never heard of Patrick and to just bring everybody together for the greater good and honor a life, I mean, for people who know Patrick, that’s who he was,” she said.

