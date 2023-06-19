Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless

Latest News

A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend