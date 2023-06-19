Community members gather for celebratory luncheon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many shared powerful and emotional messages on this Juneteenth at the Topics 100 Black Voices Men’s Luncheon.

Black men of all ages listened to many speakers share their stories, advice and testimonies.

President of the Craighead County NAACP, Shamal Carter, explained to the men in attendance the importance of black men coming together.

“If we band together as one, regardless of our religion, regardless of our party affiliate, we as black men, if we bond together as one, we are so powerful,” Carter said.

The luncheon was held on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating enslaved people’s emancipation in the United States.

June 19 marked the day federal troops took control of Texas and announced slavery had been abolished and over a quarter million slaves in the state were free.

Dr. Charles spoke about how someone may be looking up to you without you even knowing it.

“One of the lessons I learned a long time ago is it’s not the people you think are watching you; it’s the people you don’t know are watching you,” said Coleman.

Carter expressed the importance of knowing you are enough.

“I’m here to tell everyone in this room, young and old, you are enough,” Carter said. “We are not the minority anymore. We are prominent leaders.”

