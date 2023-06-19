Energy Alert
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy is okay after being involved in a crash Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff’s department, the deputy said he was traveling east on Johnson Avenue when a car pulled off a Melrose in front of the deputy around 9:00 p.m.

The deputy wrote that their bumper hit the front driver side fender of the other car.

The deputy did suffer minor injuries but has returned to work. The driver of the other car was also okay, according to the deputy’s report.

It is unclear if anyone was ticketed for the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

