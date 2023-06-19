June 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Over the past 48 hours, some places have picked up nearly 3 inches of rainfall.

Rain chances are slim going forward, but the warm and humid weather makes a return.

Highs throughout the week are in the 80s, but as we near the weekend, temperatures start to get into the 90s.

Rain chances start to increase during the latter part of the weekend.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A toxic plant makes its way across Arkansas; We explain the potential side effects if you or your pet ingests it.

Several people face potential charges after several fires in Batesville on Saturday.

A woman speaks after saying she was a victim of sexual assault by a Region 8 pastor; she explains why she took so long to make a report.

A reward is being offered if you have information about who is responsible for the damage at Jonesboro High School earlier this month.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.