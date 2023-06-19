Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day

By Walter Murphy and Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Father’s Day, a Memphis dad surprised his daughter with a special gift.

Mary Katherine Hill isn’t a dad, but for nearly a decade she’s fulfilled the role of both mother and father for the four kids she adopted, and over 50 children she’s fostered.

All of the playtime for so many children certainly has taken a toll on the house Hill uses to care for her large family.

So, while Hill was out of the country on a mission trip, her dad Jay Hill hatched a plan to give that home some much-needed tender love and care- TLC.

“She does so much for everyone,” said Jay. “It’s nice to get out and do something good for her.”

With the help of many friends including the Briarcrest Christian School football team, they gave the home a facelift.

“Every day is Father’s Day for me,” Jay said. “I just wanted to give her something special that she couldn’t do herself.”

“It’s amazing,” Hill said after her father lifted the blindfold. “It’s amazing to have all of these people and my dad help me on Father’s Day.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission
A health fair was included in one of the events for Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro. The...
Health fair held in Jonesboro for Juneteenth celebrations
The Juneteenth parade in Jonesboro was celebrated on Saturday. Several organizations and...
Juneteeth Parade celebrates community
Friends and family enjoyed the nice weather and came down to Craighead Forrest Park for a...
Kids enjoy reel good time at Jonesboro fishing derby