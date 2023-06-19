National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will open its doors for free to celebrate Juneteenth Community Day.

The museum welcomes all visitors to learn more about the origins and importance of the holiday and the stories of hard-fought freedom since its origin.

The Juneteenth Community Day will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be on a first-come basis.

NCRM says members will enjoy special benefits including expressed entry, a member gift, a museum store discount, and refreshments.

This is the second year Juneteenth is observed as a federal holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.