Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum(Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will open its doors for free to celebrate Juneteenth Community Day.

The museum welcomes all visitors to learn more about the origins and importance of the holiday and the stories of hard-fought freedom since its origin.

The Juneteenth Community Day will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be on a first-come basis.

NCRM says members will enjoy special benefits including expressed entry, a member gift, a museum store discount, and refreshments.

This is the second year Juneteenth is observed as a federal holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless

Latest News

The American Symphony docked in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, June 19.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
Sexual assault survivor speaks out
Craighead Co. Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
Crowley's Ridge Raceway hosts Racing for the Paws
Arkansas baseball lands three transfers