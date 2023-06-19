Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say

FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.(Arvell Dorsey Jr. / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (Gray News) – Officers in Ohio found an infant in the back of a garbage truck Thursday afternoon, according to the Plain City Police Department.

Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.

Authorities said the preliminary autopsy did not immediately reveal a cause of death but did confirm the baby girl’s umbilical cord was still attached.

The complete results of the full autopsy will not be known for several weeks, according to police.

Investigators are fielding tips and watching videos from various sources in an attempt to locate evidence or witnesses who may have seen the infant being put into the trash can.

Evidence obtained during the preliminary autopsy has been sent for DNA analysis.

“At this time, we are focused on identifying the infant and determining what led to the infant’s death, but we are also concerned about the health of the mother due to the strong potential that the baby was born without professional healthcare assistance,” Chief Dale McKee wrote in a news release.

Ohio is a state that recognizes Safe Haven laws that allow a birth parent to leave a newborn infant, up to 30 days old, with a medical worker in a hospital or at a fire department, or with a peace officer at a law enforcement agency.

If the baby has not been abused or neglected, the parent will face no legal consequences for making this choice.

Any birth parent who isn’t sure about what to do can call the Help Me Grow helpline to get information about caring for and raising children in addition to adoption information: 1-800-755-4769.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft Generic Image
Man arrested for stealing over $45,000 from someone online
Severe storms Sunday afternoon knocked out power and downed trees in parts of Region 8.
Several counties take shelter as tornado-warned storm moves through
One Missouri man was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash
A family of 10 lost their home when it caught on fire.
Fire fighter hurt battling fire that left family of 10 homeless
One person is in custody after a Friday evening house fire on Tate Street in Mammoth Spring.
One person in custody after a Friday evening house fire

Latest News

Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
The American Queen docked in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in July 2022.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau